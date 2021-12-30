Three seek open seat on county board

PLATTSMOUTH – Three people have applied to fill the vacant District 2 seat on the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

Ron Nolte, Jennifer Sommer and Ed Utterback filled out their applications by the Dec. 20 deadline, according to the county clerk’s office.

Each is seeking to replace Janet McCartney, who resigned due to health concerns.

That district seat is up for election this year.

A three-member committee of county officials has scheduled special meetings to select McCartney’s replacement, the clerk’s office said.

The committee consisting of Colin Palm, county attorney, Cindy Fenton, county treasurer, and Geri Draper, county clerk, has scheduled an organizational meeting amongst themselves on Jan. 6, plus a meeting on Jan. 13 involving interviews with each applicant.

It’s possible the committee could make a selection that day, the clerk’s office said.

