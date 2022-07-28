Three-vehicle accident occurs during evening rush hour

PLATTSMOUTH – A three-vehicle accident occurred at U.S. Highway 75 and Osage Ranch Boulevard during the Wednesday evening rush hour.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, shortly before 5:10 p.m. a GMC Canyon, driven by Brandon Wingert, 41, of Plattsmouth, was stopped on Hwy. 75 waiting for other vehicles to turn onto Osage Ranch when it was struck from behind by a Nissan Sentra, driven by Xander Packett, 17, of Nebraska City.

The impact caused the rear end of the Nissan to drift into oncoming traffic hitting the side of a Nissan Rogue driven by Kip Peterson, 55, of Omaha.

There were no injuries, the sheriff said. Seat belts were in use by three of the four people in those vehicles. Speed was not a factor, the sheriff said.

The accident is still under investigation.