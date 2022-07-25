Three-vehicle accident on Saturday sends one person to hospital

MURRAY – One person was injured in a three-vehicle accident near Murray on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Rock Bluff Road with first responders being dispatched to the scene at around 10:35 a.m., said Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

According to the sheriff, a Toyota Camry driven by Kevin G. Coyne, 64, of Omaha, was traveling south on the highway and turned left in front of a northbound Mercedes, driven by Ingrid G. Rodriguez, 34, of Plattsmouth. Rodriguez swerved to avoid hitting the Toyota, but clipped the Toyota’s front bumper and then hit a Mercury Milan, driven by Hope M. Marino, 21, of Plattsmouth, that was stopped at the stop sign at Rock Bluff.

The Mercedes and the Mercury sustained heavy damage in the accident, while the Toyota had only minor damage, Brueggemann said.

A passenger in the Mercedes was transported by ambulance to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for her injuries. The identity of that person was not released.

The Mercedes and the Mercury were both towed away.

Coyne was cited for failure to yield, Brueggemann said.

Deputies from his department and rescue personnel from Murray responded to the accident, he said.