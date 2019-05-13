PLATTSMOUTH – Authorities responded to a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 75 on Friday, but nobody required medical attention, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
At 3:57 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Union and Murray fire/rescue staff, were paged to a three-vehicle accident on that highway at the intersection with Havelock Avenue.
According to Brueggemann, a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by 28-year-old Stephanie Rossmanith of Missouri, was traveling north when it collided with two vehicles that were stopped in traffic behind another vehicle waiting to turn west onto Havelock.
The other vehicles were a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Mary Hyde, 72, of Plattsmouth and a 2018 Mazda, driven by 42-year-old Lynette Stuthman of Omaha. Both were checked out by rescue staff at the scene and did not require medical attention, according to Brueggemann.
Rossmanith also refused medical treatment at the scene. Rossmanith was cited for following too closely.