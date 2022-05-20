Three vehicles involved in Hwy. 75 crash, nobody seriously hurt

PLATTSMOUTH – Three vehicles were involved in an accident on U.S. Highway 75 on Thursday, but apparently nobody was seriously hurt.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 8 a.m. deputies from his department, along with fire and rescue crews from Plattsmouth and Murray, responded to a three-vehicle accident on that highway just south of Church Road.

A Jeep Wrangler, driven by Payton Haugaard, 18, of Plattsmouth, was traveling north on the highway when she struck a Lexus IS200, driven by Eric Fourote, 40, of Omaha, pushing his vehicle into a third vehicle, a Jeep Compass driven by James Gunderson, 33, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Brueggemann said.

The two vehicles that were struck were stopped for another vehicle turning off of the highway, Brueggemann said.

There were no apparent injuries, but Haugaard was transported to rescue crews to Bellevue for observation, he said.

Seat belts were in use and speed did not appear to be a factor, he said. The site of the crash is a construction zone.

