PLATTSMOUTH – The public is invited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of My Neighbor’s Closet thrift store Thursday (today) through Saturday with special events occurring those three days, as well as the entire month of November.
My Neighbor’s Closet is located at 520 S. 18th St., across from the Church of the Holy Spirit parking lot.
Thursday (today) through Saturday, the public can enjoy complementary cake and coffee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public can also enter their names in a raffle drawing to win a quilt.
The store will also have a BOGO (buy one, get one) sale throughout November, along with special store hours on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
My Neighbor’s Closet is a store where residents can get basic needs at a
low price, with profits from the sales used to help those in need.
Proceeds from the store help people with utilities, food and gasoline to get them to medical appointments.
Funds are also donated to charities such as Women’s Touch, Plattsmouth Food Bank, Backpack Program, Head Start, Plattsmouth High School, Birthright, Gianna House in Omaha and Bethlehem
House.
Help is also always extended to victims of disasters such as fire and flood and My Neighbor’s Closet did help many people impacted by the flooding this year.