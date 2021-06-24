Thursday storm brought outages, damage

PLATTSMOUTH – As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there were 86 Omaha Public Power District customers in Cass County still without power, the utility said.

Altogether, 1,211 customers were still without power in its 13-county service area from a rain/wind storm earlier in the morning.

At 4 a.m., 14,000 were without power, the utility said.

Broken power poles and trees that fell onto power lines were the main causes of the outages, the utility said, with the most significant damage occurring in the Omaha and Fremont areas.

According to reports received by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic lights at U.S. Highway 75 and Avenue B in Plattsmouth were not working at 3 a.m., while a nearby fast-food restaurant was without power until 6 a.m.

A downed tree was reported to be blocking the entrance to a trailer park on North Ninth Street in Plattsmouth, the office said.

