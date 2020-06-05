Tighe secures coveted D.J.'s Hero Scholarship

WEEPING WATER – Kaylee Tighe has encouraged many people with her enthusiasm, work ethic and positive outlook on life.
The Weeping Water senior gained a prestigious honor for those virtues this spring.
Tighe was one of 15 seniors from across Nebraska to receive the D.J.’s Hero Scholarship. The Sokol family provides the awards to students who display determination, perseverance and selflessness in all of their actions.
Tighe said she was honored to receive the scholarship. She felt a mixture of shock and elation when she received an e-mail saying that she had been selected for the honor.
“I was surprised even though I had applied for it a couple of months beforehand,” Tighe said. “I wasn’t holding onto a lot of hope that I would get it because there are so many incredible people out there that also applied. I was really happy when I learned about it. It was pretty amazing.”
Weeping Water vocal music teacher and softball coach Kim Hammer has seen Tighe’s accomplishments firsthand for many years. She said she was proud of Tighe for being able to overcome many obstacles in her life. She is a cancer survivor, anti-bullying advocate and leader in the Class of 2020.
“I was so excited for Kaylee when it was announced that she would receive this scholarship,” Hammer said. “Not many people realize that Kaylee has had any type of adversity in her life. She approaches challenges with an ‘I can do it’ attitude.
“As her teacher/coach, I knew that if I asked Kaylee to take on a project, that she would follow through and get it done – usually way before the deadline.”
Tighe and the other winners received $10,000 scholarships. Other recipients of the 2020 awards are seniors at Omaha Marian, Omaha North, Omaha Central, Omaha South, Omaha Bryan, Gibbon, Central Valley, Papillion-La Vista, Columbus, Lincoln Northeast and Aurora.
The scholarships are underwritten by David and Peggy Sokol in memory of their son D.J. He passed away at the age of 18 in 1999 after battling cancer. They have given 157 D.J.’s Hero Scholarships to Nebraska seniors over the past two decades.
One of Tighe’s first battles came early in her life when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Leukemia is a cancer found in blood-forming tissues of the body such as bone marrow and the lymphatic system. Symptoms can include persistent fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, bone pain and severe infections.
Tighe received treatment for the condition and is now healthy. She said her experience with leukemia has shaped the rest of her life.
“It’s definitely made a lot of things different,” Tighe said. “I think it’s pushed me to try things that some kids wouldn’t try otherwise, because I have that feeling that life is short and you need to make the most of it.”
Hammer said that mindset has allowed Tighe to become an inspiration to others. Community leaders selected her to be Weeping Water’s representative at the American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State program in 2019. She has also been a leader in academics, fine arts, sports and other school groups.
“People may look at Kaylee’s accomplishments and think things are easy for her and she does not have to work to achieve her accomplishments,” Hammer said. “Kaylee is successful because she is a hard worker. She has become a great leader because of her work ethic. If Kaylee can do it, there is no reason the people she is working with can’t step up and do it as well.”
Tighe is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has been on the WWHS Honor Roll numerous times. She is a member of National Honor Society and has participated in softball, cheerleading, one-act play, choir, Quiz Bowl, Student Council, school musical and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) for four years.
Tighe has taken part in Weeping Water’s speech program for three years, and she has been involved in track and field, mock trial and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for two years. She was a member of the WWHS Student Advisory Council this past school year.
Tighe has earned spots in the East Central Nebraska Conference Honor Choir, Doane University Honor Choir and the University of Nebraska-Omaha Honor Choir. She has held leading roles in many school plays and musicals, and she has organized an anti-bullying awareness campaign in the school district. She has also organized community blood drives in Weeping Water.
Tighe said she has enjoyed taking part in a wide array of activities. She said that has helped her create close-knit friendships with many of her classmates.
“I like the opportunities that Weeping Water gives you because you can do a lot of activities,” Tighe said. “So many people are involved in activities here, and that creates a family atmosphere at school. It makes everything better.”
Tighe will be studying human resource management at the University of South Dakota and would like to earn a master’s degree in the subject. She said her big dream is to become an actress in Los Angeles.
Hammer said Tighe has been able to achieve her goals with her ability to balance her academics and activities. She said that type of maturity and dedication would help her continue to be an encouraging leader in all of her pursuits.
“Kaylee chose to be very active in multiple activities in high school to help determine her own strengths,” Hammer said. “I think in approaching high school with that in mind, she found the natural leadership ability that she had and was able to use it throughout her high school career. I also think we will see more of those leadership qualities come out in Kaylee’s future!”
