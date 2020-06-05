Tighe secures coveted D.J.'s Hero Scholarship

Hammer said that mindset has allowed Tighe to become an inspiration to others. Community leaders selected her to be Weeping Water’s representative at the American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State program in 2019. She has also been a leader in academics, fine arts, sports and other school groups.

“People may look at Kaylee’s accomplishments and think things are easy for her and she does not have to work to achieve her accomplishments,” Hammer said. “Kaylee is successful because she is a hard worker. She has become a great leader because of her work ethic. If Kaylee can do it, there is no reason the people she is working with can’t step up and do it as well.”

Tighe is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has been on the WWHS Honor Roll numerous times. She is a member of National Honor Society and has participated in softball, cheerleading, one-act play, choir, Quiz Bowl, Student Council, school musical and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) for four years.

Tighe has taken part in Weeping Water’s speech program for three years, and she has been involved in track and field, mock trial and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for two years. She was a member of the WWHS Student Advisory Council this past school year.