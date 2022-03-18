 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timber rattlesnakes are topic at next Brown Bag speech

  • Updated
Cass County Historical Society Museum

PLATTSMOUTH – The history of the timber rattlesnake in Nebraska will be the topic of the next Brown Bag program on Tuesday, March 22, at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

John Lokke, who has been researching timber rattlesnakes for more than 20 years, will be the featured speaker.

Lokke will also talk about some of the Cass County residents he interviewed over the years concerning this snake. These residents include Roy Wade, Hershel Furlong, Rusty Heebner, Gertrude Wood, Ron Eaton and Frank and Emil Schmidt.

As always, the program is free and open to the public and starts at noon at the museum, 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth.

