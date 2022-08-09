'Tis the season for DT activities

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s going to be plenty to see and do in downtown Plattsmouth over the next few months, according to the head of the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

That includes a new event on Saturday, Sept. 24, said Misty Stine.

“It’s called Fall Y’All featuring a sidewalk sale and pop-up shops,” she said.

Downtown shops will not only offer sales and specials of their own, but many will invite special guests who will set up shop to sell their own particular wares, Stine said.

It will be held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This will come just two weeks after the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival that will be held between Sept. 8 and 11.

It’s an annual event with games, different exhibits and parades.

Halloween on Main will once again haunt downtown Plattsmouth on Friday, Oct. 28, Stine said. It will also feature the Legends and Lanterns ghost walk around downtown, she added.

Small Business Saturday, a longtime promotional event for shopping at smaller, local stores, will be held this year on Saturday, Nov. 26, followed one week later with Victorian Christmas on Main, Stine said.

“A lot of things are happening this fall,” she said.