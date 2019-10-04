PLATTSMOUTH – With a nine-point lead and under seven minutes to play, victory seemed to be within reach for the Plattsmouth Blue Devils.
But almost immediately, smiles turned to frowns for the hometown faithful as the Norris Titans scored two touchdowns within seconds of each other for a 20-16 lead, which was followed later by an insurance touchdown giving the visitors a 27-16 win.
The loss dropped the Blue Devils’ record to two wins and four losses, while Norris improved to four wins and two losses.
After trailing 7-3 at the half, the Blue Devils scored on a touchdown pass from Hunter Adkins to Adam Eggert in the third quarter to take a three-point lead.
With 6:51 to play in the fourth quarter, Connor Pohlmeier scored from two yards out for a 16-7 lead.
On the following kickoff, however, Bryson Schultz, after dropping the ball at the Titan 2-yard line, picked it up and ran down the Titan sideline for a 98-yard touchdown with 6:35 remaining.
Then, Ashton Hausmann intercepted a Plattsmouth pass and returned it 33 yards for the go-ahead lead at the 6:14 mark.
The Titans scored an insurance touchdown on a short run with 1:20 remaining.
“It was a very tough physical game,” Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said.
“We made a few too many mistakes.”