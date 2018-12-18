PLATTSMOUTH – Residents and businesses all over Plattsmouth have stepped forth to gladly make a long-term community investment by contributing to the Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund Endowment Campaign.
This is evident by Monday’s donation from the Cass County Bank, plus comments from some who have made that commitment, according to campaign spokesperson Susan Lorence who interviewed three couples, asking them this question:
Why did we choose to donate to the Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund Endowment Campaign?
Jim & Gerry Byrk:
“Plattsmouth has been a wonderful, caring community for raising our family since we moved here in 1981. For many years, we’ve been involved in the efforts to revitalize Plattsmouth’s Main Street and to preserve the history here. We love this small town and its people, and we believe the Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund and its efforts in conjunction with the Sherwood Foundation Campaign will ensure that our community continues to honor its unique past as well as grow into the future.”
Sandy and Terry Kerns:
“Our family has lived in Plattsmouth for several generations. It is a great place to live and work. Not only has Plattsmouth been a warm and friendly community to be a part of, it has also been a pleasure forming working relationships here as part of our business.
“It’s important to build strong, sustainable communities where our children want to return to work and live. We believe contributing to this endowment is a great way to support current community needs but the endowment fund will be there to help shape the future of Plattsmouth as new needs emerge. It is a great investment in making Plattsmouth a vibrant community for generations to come.”
Roger and Ginger Schmidt:
“We view our contribution as a way of thanking our community for the happiness and friendships that we’ve built here over the years and ensuring that Plattsmouth remains a place where others can do the same. We think our community is really special in that it pulls together to tell its story and also has the foresight to plan for a bright future.
“The Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund provides a way we can invest in our own community and make Plattsmouth an even better place to live, work, and play. This is not only a short-term investment but a long-term one—this current and forward-looking endowment gives future community leaders the flexibility to respond to changing times.”
Time is running out on the foundation’s fundraising campaign called “Pathway to the Future” with the goal of raising $500,000 in unrestricted endowment funds.
What’s more, the Sherwood Foundation that is chaired by Susan Buffett will match 50 percent of what the foundation raises.
“And, all of it stays within the community,” Lorence said.
Plattsmouth is one of just four community foundations chosen for the Sherwood Foundation’s challenge.
That foundation will offer a 50 percent match for funds raised prior to Dec. 31.
Checks may be made payable to Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund and mailed to Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund, P.O. Box 342, Plattsmouth, NE 68048.
“No gift is too small or too large,” Lorence said.