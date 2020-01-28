PLATTSMOUTH – Expect to see a lot of the Rev. Dr. Lee Wigert around Plattsmouth.
“I’m a community minister,” Wigert said recently. “I visit people around town. I want to be involved in the community in terms of activities, supporting events and helping people to have a good way of life. If they have needs, we try to meet those needs. We want people to find a church and go to it.”
Wigert is the relatively new pastor at First United Methodist Church at 702 Main St., having taken over that post last July 1.
To bring back younger people into his church, which has seen a decline, is a top priority, Wigert said.
“One of my goals is to bring in more young families.”
Wigert seems to be succeeding as a new family is moving in this week and two more are expected in the coming weeks.
Still, many young people here and elsewhere remain “unchurched” as he described it.
“We’re getting more and more of that in society,” Wigert said. “Churches are no longer the center of social life.”
Currently, First United Methodist Church has 228 parishioners, though the average attendance at Sunday service is around 75, he said.
“We have a lot on the rolls who have moved away,” Wigert said.
Wigert came to Plattsmouth from Hastings.
“I taught at Hastings College for 30 years. During that time, I served churches on the side in the Hastings area.”
At one church in Huntley early on, Wigert had to drive 70 miles one way to preach.
“The last six years at Hastings College I pastored at three churches. The circuit was 50 miles from home.”
Services at the first church in Juniata, five miles from Hastings, began at 9 a.m. After giving his sermon, Wigert would turn things over to a layman to finish the service, while he would drive some 16 miles to the next church in Holstein. After that, Wigert went to Kennesaw, more than 11 miles away to complete the service that a layman began.
Wigert was ordained a pastor in 1978 and taught psychology at Hastings College from 1989 to 2019.
He has a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Drew University School of Theology in Madison, New Jersey, and a PhD in personality and social psychology from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Wigert is also a certified and licensed professional counselor and a licensed independent mental health practitioner.
He and his wife, Diane, a retired school teacher, live in Papillion.
They have two sons. Ben and his wife, Christine, live in Omaha and had their first child last May. Ben works at Gallup and is in charge of research development. Their other son, Nate, is a paramedic and plans to start nursing school this September.
Wigert talked with great pride about the church’s weekly Open Hearts Kitchen in the social hall where free meals are served to the public every Thursday.
Sometimes up to 100 people will come, he said.
During the summertime, the church sponsors a school lunch program with area businesses donating the food.
“Last summer, we served 1,000 meals in four weeks,” Wigert said.
As far as encouraging more people, especially younger ones, to become more interested in a church, any church, Wigert suggested more sporting activities or taking a group on a mission to help others in need.
“We’ve got to provide activities they are interested in, to provide meaningful activities,” he said.