PLATTSMOUTH – Dr. Tom Osborne, former Nebraska football coach and the founder of the TeamMates Mentoring Program, will discuss how one-on-one mentoring is changing lives during a visit to Plattsmouth next Thursday, Jan. 9.
He’ll be the guest speaker at “Mentoring with Tom Osborne,” at Plattsmouth High School, 1916 E. Highway 34. Parking is available on both sides of the school.
Tickets are $10 per person with social time and hors d’oeuvres starting at 5:30 p.m. and Osborne’s talk starting at 6:15 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the TeamMates Mentoring Program of Plattsmouth, which believes all youth can benefit from a mentoring relationship with a positive role model who can provide guidance and wisdom.
Osborne, along with his wife, Nancy, began TeamMates in 1991 believing that the football players he was coaching could make positive impacts on area middle-school students. There were 22 players who were the first to partake in this program, each becoming a mentor to a particular middle-school student. Of those 22 students, 21 of them went on to graduate from high school while one left early to pursue a motocross career. And, 18 of those 21 high school graduates obtained some form of post-secondary education.
There are approximately 72 mentors in the Plattsmouth area through the TeamMates Mentoring Program today, about three times as many just a few years ago.
Proceeds from the event will go to local mentoring program.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Dr. Richard Hasty at 402-296-3361 or rhasty@pcsd.org, or Larry Stuckey at 402-298-8893.