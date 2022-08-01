Tonee Gay, director of area foundation, leaving

PAPILLION – Over the years, many nonprofit agencies in Cass and Sarpy counties have benefited from the financial assistance of the Midlands Community Foundation.

Tonee Gay, who has overseen the foundation for 17 years, recently announced she is leaving to pursue a new venture.

“I have been blessed to meet and work with so many wonderful people, the MCF Board of Directors and staff, our generous donors, community leaders and countless nonprofits we have supported through the years,” Gay said in a press release. “I am proud of what the MCF team has accomplished, and though my employment life will change, my commitment to MCF will remain.”

Gay came to the foundation in 1997 as a volunteer on its Reflection Ball Committee and eventually became executive director in May 2005. In 2009, she was instrumental in moving the foundation from a private entity to a public charity.

Over that time, she helped the foundation grow to $14 million in total assets with 160 charitable funds established. In addition, she is credited with developing the foundation’s annual matching charitable program and, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gay created the foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund to help lessen the pandemic’s impact on the numerous nonprofits that provide support to Sarpy and Cass counties.

“Tonee’s passion for her community is evident in the progress she has made during her time at MCF,” said Tom Ackley, MCF board president. “Through her exemplary service and devotion to MCF and our donors, she has contributed significantly to the growth of the foundation, the betterment of our Sarpy and Cass communities, and her achievements will not be forgotten. While we are sad to see Tonee leave, we wish her all the best in her new endeavor and understand her desire to work in the family business.”

Gay’s last day at the foundation is Aug. 31. She’ll then join her husband, Tim Gay, at Catalyst Public Affairs, Inc., a governmental and advocacy firm.

The board selected Diane Knicky, longtime director of operations and public relations, to be its new executive director.

MCF is a 501(c)(3) organization that manages and distributes funds for charitable purposes. The mission of the foundation is to be a catalyst for lasting impact in Sarpy and Cass counties and to give opportunities to organizations and individuals so that they can pursue their charitable goals.

MCF currently has 160 charitable funds under its umbrella including nine affiliate funds.