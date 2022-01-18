Total opening of Murray Road drives excitement

MURRAY – The road into Murray and beyond from U.S. Highway 75 is now totally open.

And, excitement is in high gear.

“The residents are tickled to death about it,” said Murray resident George Blessing, Sr.

“And, it makes it better for the businesses in town.”

Mike Fox, project manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, added, “We are happy that it’s open.”

The opening on this stretch of Nebraska Highway 1, which included a new viaduct over railroad tracks, occurred last week, Fox said.

“It’s great,” said Lenny Thorne, Cass County roads superintendent.

The project also involved new pavement on that highway east of the viaduct. New sidewalks have been placed up to the viaduct on both sides from the west and from the east, as well, Fox said. A sidewalk is also on the viaduct.

The opening comes about a year behind schedule, according to Fox. There were some issues with the impacted railroad, including proper permits to build over the tracks. Then, this past August, came a devastating rain storm that washed out a portion of the south side of the road leading to the viaduct, Fox said.

With the road totally shut down to traffic from that storm, motorists had to use detour routes. Though the DOT recommended state-run paved roads, thousands daily used county gravel roads adding large maintenance costs to the county’s roads budget, according to Thorne.

Eventually, workers were able to open the north side of the viaduct with traffic lights to maintain proper traffic flow.

“It’s now open in both lanes and no traffic signals,” Fox said on Monday.

And, things are already getting back to normal on those county roads, Thorne said on Tuesday.

“Traffic has dropped tremendously,” he said.

“We are able to resume life as it was two years ago,” Blessing said.

Though it’s now totally open for traffic, there’s still some work to be done this spring, including applying an asphalt overlay on the viaduct surface, Fox said.

“We will be back in the spring,” he said.

Total cost is $12 million, Fox said.

