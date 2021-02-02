Toy banks, old valentines on display at museum

PLATTSMOUTH – Martha Schweppe of Murdock was a lifelong collector of elephants.

Her home was filled with figurines, banks, vases, toys, bookends, jewelry and other objects in the shape of an elephant.

When Schweppe passed away in 2004, she left her collection to the Cass County Historical Society.

Now, at the society’s museum, 646 Main St., Plattsmouth, some of her elephant banks are on display with other toy banks, including a Liberty Bell bank that a local bank gave out when customers made a $1 savings account deposit.

All of the toy banks, about 18 in all, date from 1900 to the 1950s.

Another exhibit on display showcases some 60 Valentines, dating from the 1880s to the 1960s. It’s a small selection from the museum's collection of 600 Valentines, said H. Margo Prentiss, museum curator.

Both exhibits will remain on view through March 27. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

For additional information, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.

