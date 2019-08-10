WEEPING WATER – Flying dirt, churning wheels and loud engines made impressions on fairgoers Thursday night.
The Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association held its annual show at the Cass County Fair. Hundreds of people filled the east and west grandstands at the pulling track to watch the event. They saw dozens of competitors try to pull an Ironman sled with their tractors.
Tractors, trailers and pulling vehicles filled a large portion of the north end of the Cass County Fairgrounds parking lot for the show. People arrived at the pulling track well in advance of the 7 p.m. start time to pick out their seats.
Fans watched five classes of tractors compete during the evening. Vehicles began at the north end of the track and worked their way to the south end. Their goal was to pull their sled as far as possible.
The Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association was formed in 1982. It holds the majority of its shows in the Midwest, but the group has branched out to other areas of the country as well. The 2019 schedule includes shows in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Texas.
The association sponsors shows every weekend throughout the summer. The first event took place June 8 in Arlington and the final contest will be Sept. 15 in Spencer, Iowa.