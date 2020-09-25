Traffic enforcement campaign pleases local police

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A local police official was pleased with the results of a recent emphasis on traffic enforcement.

“It was a successful campaign, absolutely,” said Plattsmouth Police Capt. Ryan Crick.

Crick was referring to the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" two-week campaign that ended on Labor Day.

It was paid for by a $2,000 grant from the Nebraska Highway Safety Office that covered overtime costs for patrol officers to focus strictly on traffic enforcement, including drunk driving.

This meant that if regular patrol officers had to respond to non-traffic calls, there was that extra manpower to continue covering streets, Crick said.

“There were four officers who participated for overtime shifts and each shift covered six hours,” Crick said.

The results from this campaign were:

Eight speeding citations

One driving under the influence of alcohol

One arrest warrant served

47 expired registration/no insurance citations

35 written warnings