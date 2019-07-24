LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that those temporary traffic lights at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34/75 and Nebraska Highway 1, east of Murray, will be removed on Wednesday, July 24.
Those lights were installed there on a temporary basis to better manage traffic flows following a signature increase in traffic because of the closure of Interstate 29 in Iowa from the spring floods.
The NDOT, however, said that recent traffic counts following the re-opening of I-29 indicated a decline in traffic, trending downwards closer to pre-flood conditions. As a result of this, the NDOT felt that the intersection of Highways 75 and 1 no longer met traffic sign placement requirements and the signs will be removed, the agency said through its Communication Office.
The NDOT will continue to monitor that segment as drivers become re-acclimated to the change.