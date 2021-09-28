Traffic skyrockets on county roads for Murray detour

PLATTSMOUTH – From 50 vehicles a day to about 2,000 a day.

That’s how much traffic has increased on a pair of Cass County gravel roads motorists are using as a detour after heavy rains washed out the main road from U.S. Highway 75 into Murray.

That statistic comes from Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent.

“That’s a big change,” he said on Tuesday. “That’s a concern.”

Motorists are using Waverly Road and 12th Street to get in and out of Murray because it’s a quicker route than the detour designated by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, according to Thorne.

Officially, the DOT has a route using Highways 34/75, 66 and 50 in and out of Murray.

Heavy rains on a late August morning washed out a portion of Nebraska Highway 1 east of Murray causing motorists to use detours.

Since then, thousands of motorists are using those gravel roads and the county has spent at least $25,000 to maintain them, according to Thorne.

That includes applying calcium for dust control, he said. However, that could create muddy conditions when it rains, he added.