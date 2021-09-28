Traffic skyrockets on county roads for Murray detour

PLATTSMOUTH – From 50 vehicles a day to about 2,000 a day.
That’s how much traffic has increased on a pair of Cass County gravel roads motorists are using as a detour after heavy rains washed out the main road from U.S. Highway 75 into Murray.
That statistic comes from Lenny Thorne, county roads superintendent.
“That’s a big change,” he said on Tuesday. “That’s a concern.”
Motorists are using Waverly Road and 12th Street to get in and out of Murray because it’s a quicker route than the detour designated by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, according to Thorne.
Officially, the DOT has a route using Highways 34/75, 66 and 50 in and out of Murray.
Heavy rains on a late August morning washed out a portion of Nebraska Highway 1 east of Murray causing motorists to use detours.
Since then, thousands of motorists are using those gravel roads and the county has spent at least $25,000 to maintain them, according to Thorne.
That includes applying calcium for dust control, he said. However, that could create muddy conditions when it rains, he added.
Thorne seemed especially concerned about winter conditions if these daily numbers continue. Unlike paved roads, salt and sand are not applied on gravel.
“That much winter traffic is going to be interesting.”
On another road matter, Thorne went before the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday for a public hearing on improvements to a county road south of Beaver Lake.
A bridge replacement on 27th Avenue south of Murray Road is the plan, Thorne said.
“It’s a low-tonnage bridge, weight limited,” he said.
The bridge would be replaced by box culverts, he added.
During the public hearing, three companies submitted bids ranging from nearly $80,000 to $85,700 for the work. The awarding for the project, however, was tabled as Thorne requested additional information from the companies.