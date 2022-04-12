Trails to be connected in Cass County

LINCOLN – One could say happy trails are here again.

Last week, the Nebraska Legislature voted to override nearly all of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ vetoes on the new state budget. Among the financial bills restored was the $8.3 million the Legislature originally approved to complete the long gap through Cass County of the MoPac Trail.

Ricketts’ budget for the trail was half that amount.

Trail supporters were obviously excited, including Jason Buss, president of the Nebraska Trails Foundation.

“We did it,” Buss said on the foundation’s social media page. “The legislature overturned the veto of LB 1013, restoring the budget bill including $8.3 million to close the gap in the MoPac Trail between Lincoln and Omaha. I am so grateful to be a part of the MoPac Alliance, a group of many groups forged together with the common goal to finish and improve the MoPac Trail.”

“We are so thankful for every senator that voted to support trail development,” said Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska.

The MoPac Trail is a bicycling, equestrian and walking trail built on an abandoned railroad corridor that runs for 26 miles from Lincoln to Wabash in Cass County.

From there, however, is a gap to a spot near South Bend. The plan is to extend the trail to an existing one south and west of Omaha that currently ends on the west side of the Platte River. The trail bridge over that river was completed last summer.

“It will proceed now,” said Cass County Commissioner Jim Peterson at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

