Treats are in store by the Plattsmouth chamber

PLATTSMOUTH – Hungry for some exciting community activities in 2023?

The Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce has many treats in store.

The menu features an expanded food truck schedule, plus a new bike ride event in April encouraging folks in Plattsmouth and Glenwood, Iowa, to bike over to the other city for a fundraising pancake feed and maybe some shopping.

“We’re trying to get people over to our town to shop,” said Cindy Cruse, the chamber’s executive director.

A new event starts in February spotlighting businesses that belong to the chamber, she added.

A pair of longtime chamber activities, its summer golf outing and the ever-popular Cruizin’ Main Car Show, will again be held, she said.

Here is a listing of chamber activities planned for 2023:

Monthly member spotlights starting in February:

The goal is to get the public to visit chamber businesses, to get to know the owners and what they do, Cruse said.

Each month, a particular business will be spotlighted with an appropriate theme for that month, she said.

The theme for February with Valentine’s Day is – Month of Love.

April – Spring has Sprung.

July – Flags and Freedom (to list just a few).

The public can visit the spotlighted businesses during these months and receive items appropriate to the theme, along with possible sale items, Cruse said.

March:

Spring food truck and shopping extravaganza (specific date to be announced later.)

April through October:

Food truck lunches -

Second Thursday of each month at the round-a-bout near Plattsmouth High School.

Fourth Thursday of each month near Witte and Makovicka physical therapy locations west of the Hy-Vee Food Store.

“We’re bringing the lunches back,” Cruse said, adding that it was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Before COVID we had just one lunch. This year, we’re adding a second lunch.”

April 30:

City to City – State to State Spring Cycle and Shop. Bicycle ride from Plattsmouth Fire Station to the Glenwood, Iowa, Fire Station pancake feed, and vice versa. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the fire departments in both communities.

It’s an event that serves numerous purposes, according to Cruse. It offers the joy of bicycling, a chance for people to go out-of-town to do some sightseeing and maybe some shopping, plus helping the fire departments in each community.

The cost is $35 per biker and includes the pancake breakfast.

June 9:

Chamber Golf Rally.

September 15:

Cruizin’ Main Car Show in downtown Plattsmouth.

Like everywhere, COVID-19 put a damper on many chamber activities in the last couple of years, but things are returning to normal, according to Cruse.

“We’re trying to get back out there again and get going.”