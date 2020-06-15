Troopers save teenager's life following long vehicle pursuit, including through Cass County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN - Nebraska State Patrol troopers saved an 18-year-old from being hit by a train last Thursday evening following an earlier pursuit.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper at approximately 8 p.m. observed a Kia Forte traveling at 113 mph on Interstate 80 in Lincoln, near mile marker 408. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit, but discontinued it out of caution for the public as the vehicle entered local roads in Lincoln at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, the patrol was able to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Later in the evening, another trooper located the same vehicle in Omaha, near 53rd and Pratt streets. As the trooper attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle drove off, running over the trooper’s foot, the patrol said.

Troopers were able to track the vehicle with assistance from the Omaha Police Department helicopter as it drove west out of Omaha on I-80.

The Kia then left I-80 at exit 432 and began traveling west on U.S. Highway 6. Near the intersection of Hwy. 6 and Nebraska Highway 63 in Cass County, south of Ashland, troopers deployed stop sticks to bring the vehicle to a halt. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled on foot, according to the patrol.