Truck damaged in collision with deer

LOUISVILLE – A truck driven by an Omaha man had significant interior damage after it hit a deer near Louisville recently.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department shortly after 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 14 responded to a vehicle vs. deer collision about 1.25 miles east of Louisville on Nebraska Highway 66.

Marc Chamberlain, 45, was traveling west in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado when it was struck by a deer. Due to the area of impact, it was believed that the deer may have possibly been struck by another vehicle and propelled into Chamberlain's vehicle, Brueggemann said. Chamberlain, however, was unable to confirm that information, the sheriff said.

After striking the top of the hood the deer entered the passenger compartment through the windshield, breaking the passenger head rest before part of the deer exited through the rear window, Brueggemann said.

Chamberlain claimed possible minor injuries to his face and hand from flying glass, but refused medical attention.

His truck sustained front end damage and significant interior damage, and is likely a total loss, Brueggemann said.

At this time there is no further information if there was a second vehicle involved, he said.

