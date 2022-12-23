 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truck driver hospitalized from the cold

WEEPING WATER – At around 2 a.m. on Friday deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and local first responders were called to Nebraska Highway 50 near Weeping Water to assist a motorist from the cold.

According the department, a caller said he was hauling grain to the West Coast and had stopped to sleep.

The caller, name not provided, said he woke up very cold and that his truck was no longer running. He attempted to get the truck running again, but couldn’t. The trucker estimated he had been exposed to the colder temps for about four hours, the department said.

He contacted his company, but they could not provide an estimated time of arrival or other information, the department said.

The caller said he was severely cold with numbness in his fingers and toes, as well as having a hard time breathing.

A sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive, with Weeping Water rescue personnel and county medics also paged to respond. The trucker was transported to the hospital in Syracuse for further evaluation.

