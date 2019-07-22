PLATTSMOUTH – A Glenwood, Iowa, truck driver was hospitalized following an accident several miles west of Plattsmouth on Friday morning.
Authorities were notified shortly after 8 a.m. of an accident involving a semi at Nebraska Highway 66 about one mile east of 42nd Street, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
Cass County deputies responded, along with Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and Cass County EMA personnel, the sheriff said.
It was determined that a 2007 Peterbilt, pulling an empty side dump trailer, was driven by Darcey Butts, 69, from Glenwood. He was driving east on Hwy. 66 when it veered left into the north ditch.
The semi then struck several trees before entering a cornfield, according to Brueggemann. The investigation determined that the accident was caused by driver error.
Butts was transported to a hospital trauma center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Brueggemann. Seatbelts were in use, he said.
The semi, owned by Mark Hughes Trucking of Glenwood, was considered a total loss, according to Brueggemann.