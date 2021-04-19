 Skip to main content
Truck drivers escape injuries in accident
Truck drivers escape injuries in accident

  • Updated
WEEPING WATER – Two semi-truck drivers escaped injuries when their trucks collided at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 50 and Adams Street on Friday.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene shortly before 2:50 p.m., said Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

An investigation determined that a 2003 Freightliner, driven by Harry Hauschild, 76, of Lincoln was traveling east on Adams St., hauling an excavator. He was attempting to cross Hwy. 50 when the trailer was struck by a southbound 2004 Freightliner driven by Steven Purscell, 50, of La Vista.

There were no injuries reported in the accident, according to Brueggemann.

The accident caused Hwy. 50 to be reduced to one lane until the 2004 Freightliner was towed away, he said.

Hauschild was issued a citation for failure to yield, Brueggemann said.

Deputies from his department and rescue crews from Weeping Water responded to the accident, he said.

