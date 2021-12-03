Truck hits vehicle, then drives off in Cass County

ASHLAND – An investigation continued Friday into an accident on Tuesday in which a pickup accelerated backwards, striking a vehicle, then driving off.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on the Interstate 80 eastbound 426 exit ramp, said Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

According to the sheriff, a 2018 Hyundai Accent, driven by Patricia K. Williams, 70, of Lincoln, was pulling off the interstate at that exit and approached a semi that was stopped on the shoulder. Williams told authorities she reduced her speed significantly to avoid any possible hazards from the stopped semi.

In front of the semi was a pickup and as Williams reached the front of the semi the pickup pulled in front of her vehicle, according to the sheriff.

Williams was able to stop her vehicle, but the pickup then went into reverse, accelerated rapidly, striking Williams' vehicle, and pushed it backwards and off the roadway.

The pickup then continued east, possibly on I-80, the sheriff said. Williams was evaluated by Ashland rescue personnel but refused transport, the sheriff said.

