Trucking firm to build new office building

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth area business is building a new office.
Schmidt Liquid Trucking, 108 E. Bay Road, plans to build a two-story building nearby for its growing office demands.
“We need more space,” said Roger Schmidt, owner. “It will be on the south side of Webster (Boulevard).”
It will be built on land not used for growing crops, according to Schmidt.
He hopes to start construction on the 15,000-square-foot building this fall, Schmidt said.
His project came before the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday in which the board approved his firm’s temporary use and the maintenance of a county road during the construction process. A reduction of speed from 55 mph to 35 mph on that stretch of Webster is expected soon.
On another matter, the owners of Merritt’s Beach came before the commissioners again to seek storage of RVs there during winter months.
They went before the board several months ago for the same request, but were turned down because of concern from nearby residents.
This time the owners returned with some new information, including a signed petition for people supporting their request.
Currently, those who lease space at that park for their RVs must move them out by the end of October until the following spring.
“Most, if not all, RV sites in the area keep their RVs on site the full year,” said Tim Young of Boyer/Young Development Co. “It has created a hardship for our RV park due to our competition that can keep RVs at their sites. We’re asking to level the playing field.”
Young said the use of propane tanks, for possibly living there all year, would be prohibited during the off-season.
The area would also be locked and gated during that time with water for the site turned off, he added. Plus, the owners have set up an emergency email system to all the RV owners to remove their RVs quickly should a disaster like a flood occur, Young said.
All of the RV owners would also need to show proof of liability insurance, he added.
“It would be used strictly for storage,” Young said. “People will not live in their RVs during the winter.”
Commissioner Jim Peterson seemed impressed.
“I’m very much in favor of them to go forward,” he said.
Chairman Dan Henry, however, said he wants the county emergency management staff to have a say on if or when RV owners need to leave that area should a natural disaster approach.
A vote was tabled to allow that staff to review the information.