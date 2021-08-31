Trucking firm to build new office building

“Most, if not all, RV sites in the area keep their RVs on site the full year,” said Tim Young of Boyer/Young Development Co. “It has created a hardship for our RV park due to our competition that can keep RVs at their sites. We’re asking to level the playing field.”

Young said the use of propane tanks, for possibly living there all year, would be prohibited during the off-season.

The area would also be locked and gated during that time with water for the site turned off, he added. Plus, the owners have set up an emergency email system to all the RV owners to remove their RVs quickly should a disaster like a flood occur, Young said.

All of the RV owners would also need to show proof of liability insurance, he added.

“It would be used strictly for storage,” Young said. “People will not live in their RVs during the winter.”

Commissioner Jim Peterson seemed impressed.

“I’m very much in favor of them to go forward,” he said.

Chairman Dan Henry, however, said he wants the county emergency management staff to have a say on if or when RV owners need to leave that area should a natural disaster approach.

A vote was tabled to allow that staff to review the information.

