Tuesday accident closes highway for a time

PLATTSMOUTH – A two-vehicle accident late Tuesday afternoon forced the closure of U.S. Highway 75 north of Plattsmouth for a time.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said that around 5:45 p.m. deputies from his department, along with local police and fire/rescue personnel, responded to a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Hwy. 75 and Fulton Avenue.

Madison Bridges, 16, of rural Plattsmouth, was westbound on Fulton in a 2006 Mitsubishi Raider when she entered the intersection and into the path of a northbound 2007 Toyota Corolla, driven by Cassandra Grundmayer, 18, also of rural Plattsmouth, Brueggemann said.

Debris from the crash forced the closure of Hwy. 75.

One northbound lane was opened after about 30 minutes. All occupants were checked at the scene by the rescue personnel, but refused transport, Brueggemann said.

Airbags were deployed and seat belts were in use. Speed was not a factor in the crash, Brueggemann said.

Hwy. 75 was completely opened in both directions approximately one hour after the crash, he said.

