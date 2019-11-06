PLATTSMOUTH – U.S. Highway 75 south of Plattsmouth was shut down in both lanes for a time on Tuesday afternoon because of an accident between a car and a semi-truck.
The accident occurred at the highway’s intersection with East Wiles Road.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth police and fire/rescue crews, responded to the scene after a call came in at 3:15 p.m.
According to Brueggemann, Erin M. Fender, 39, of Omaha, was traveling south on the highway and attempted a U-Turn at that intersection and collided with the semi, which was also southbound.
The semi was driven by 32-year-old Brock Warden of Plattsmouth. Both drivers refused medical treatment at the scene. Fender was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.
The southbound and northbound lanes of Hwy. 75 were closed for about an hour because of the amount of debris on the highway, Brueggemann said.