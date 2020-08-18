Tuesday power outage caused by squirrel, NPPD said

PLATTSMOUTH – What’s going on?
A lot of Plattsmouth folks may have wondered that when lights suddenly went out around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
This included the Cass County Courthouse where power was off in offices throughout the building, including the Board of Commissioners room where a meeting was in progress.
According to local police, most of the north side of town was impacted, including the street lights at U.S. Highway 75 and Avenue B.
An inquisitive squirrel was apparently the culprit, according to the Nebraska Public Power District.
“The outage occurred after a squirrel got inside a transformer, which caused approximately 2,067 customers to lose power at 8:27 a.m.,” said Grant Otten, a media spokesman for NPPD. “All customers were returned to service by 9:38 a.m.”
