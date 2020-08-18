You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday power outage caused by squirrel, NPPD said
View Comments

Tuesday power outage caused by squirrel, NPPD said

{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – What’s going on?

A lot of Plattsmouth folks may have wondered that when lights suddenly went out around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

This included the Cass County Courthouse where power was off in offices throughout the building, including the Board of Commissioners room where a meeting was in progress.

According to local police, most of the north side of town was impacted, including the street lights at U.S. Highway 75 and Avenue B.

An inquisitive squirrel was apparently the culprit, according to the Nebraska Public Power District.

“The outage occurred after a squirrel got inside a transformer, which caused approximately 2,067 customers to lose power at 8:27 a.m.,” said Grant Otten, a media spokesman for NPPD. “All customers were returned to service by 9:38 a.m.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County helps people with drug court
News

County helps people with drug court

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – Several people who pled guilty to felony drug charges appeared before a judge in a Cass County court recently to learn of their fate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News