Tuesday rollover injures driver
  • Updated
PLATTSMOUTH – A Cedar Creek man was injured in a vehicle rollover accident on Tuesday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department and Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. for a one-vehicle rollover near Bay Road and Davy Jones Drive in Buccaneer Bay.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the sole occupant, William Poppleton, who was treated for minor injuries, Brueggemann said. Further investigation indicated that Poppleton had been driving too fast for conditions and was impaired. He was subsequently arrested for DUI.

