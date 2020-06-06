Tuesday's topic at museum's Brown Bag program will be notable Cass County women

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Notable Women in Cass County history will be the topic at the next Brown Bag program at the Cass County Historical Society Museum this Tuesday at 12 noon.

The speakers will be Sandra Allgeier, Pat Meisinger and Leigh Jean Koinzan, who will discuss the accomplishments of Alice Perry, Etha Brooks, Bess Streeter Aldrich, the Dovey Sisters and others.

The program is in conjunction with the museum’s current exhibit, “Rightfully Hers,” about the women's suffrage movement.

In keeping with health officials’ guidelines, the audience will be limited to 10 people and chairs will be six feet apart. If more than 10 come at 12 noon, the program will be repeated at 1:30 p.m.

Refreshments will not be served.

The program is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth.

For additional information, contact the museum, 402-296-4770.

