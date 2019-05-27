BEAVER LAKE – Four people, including a Plattsmouth woman and a Beaver Lake woman, were killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle head-on collision on U.S. Highway 75 near Young Road, north of Beaver Lake.
Three people died on impact in one vehicle, while the fourth person died on impact in the other vehicle.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, those killed were:
Walter Guy Minshall 2nd, 57, of Omaha - driver of a Dodge Caravan.
Brenda Sue Minshall, 49, of Madison - front passenger in the Caravan.
Constance Joann Gillott, 53, of Plattsmouth - rear passenger in the Caravan.
Taylor E. Grasewicz, 20, of Beaver Lake - driver of a Ford Mustang.
Grasewicz graduated with honors in 2016 from Conestoga High School and was involved in many activities.
Three others were injured, according to the sheriff’s department. They are:
Anthony Scott Drake, 22, of Murdock - front passenger in the Mustang.
Dakota D. Keyser, 20, of Plattsmouth - rear passenger in the Mustang.
Scarlet Eve Stodola, 18, of Beaver Lake - rear passenger in the Mustang.
Next of kin have been notified for all deceased parties, according to the sheriff’s department.
Cass County Attorney’s Office has requested autopsies on the two drivers, Minshall and Grasewicz.
Authorities were notified of the accident at 9:45 p.m.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, the 2000 Dodge Caravan had turned northbound onto Hwy. 75 from First Avenue and was then observed accelerating northbound in the southbound lane of the highway.
The Caravan then struck the 2013 Mustang head-on just south of Young Road. All three occupants of the Caravan were killed on impact. The driver of the Mustang was also killed on impact, according to the sheriff.
The three other occupants of the Mustang were transported to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Seat belts were in use by the driver and front passenger of the Caravan. Investigators said all other occupants appear to have been unrestrained.
Alcohol is being investigated as a factor, according to Brueggemann. Crash is still under investigation.
Agencies responding to the scene, along with deputies from the sheriff’s department, were the Nebraska State Patrol, Murray Fire and Rescue, Plattsmouth Fire and EMS, and Cass County Paramedics.
Assistance was also provided at the scene by members of the South Metro Crash Reconstruction Team.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when available.