Two area residents injured in traffic accident near Beaver Lake on Saturday

BEAVER LAKE – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a one-vehicle accident in the Beaver Lake area on Saturday evening that sent two Cass County residents to a hospital.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department and Murray rescue personnel responded to the accident in the 2500 block

of Murray Road shortly before 10 p.m.

According to Brueggemann, William Mason Baber, 19, of rural Union, was traveling east on Murray Road at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve in the area of 2514 Murray Road. This caused the vehicle, a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix, to run off the south side of the road where it struck a culvert. After striking the culvert the vehicle became airborne, flying across the driveway at 2514 Murray Road and landing on the driveway’s east side.

A deputy had observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed several minutes before the accident, but was unable to turn around due to traffic, Brueggemann said.

Both Baber and a passenger, Shain Nemetz, 20, of Nehawka, were able to exit the vehicle on their own, Brueggemann said.

Upon request, Plattsmouth rescue personnel arrived and took Nemetz to Omaha’s Nebraska Medical Center for a possible hip injury.