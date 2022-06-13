Two area residents sentenced for Weeping Water burglaries

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people who stole more than $50,000 worth of items from three Weeping Water houses were sentenced in district court Monday morning.

Red Oak, Iowa, resident Kooper C. Stohlmann, 27, and Omaha resident Quidonnite J. Gill, 29, appeared in Cass County District Court for sentencing hearings. Stohlmann pled no contest and Gill pled guilty to single counts of burglary earlier this spring. Both charges are Class II felonies.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss eight additional felony counts against Stohlmann and five felony charges against Gill as part of plea bargains. They also agreed to recommend probation for both defendants.

Prosecutors required Stohlmann to pay restitution upfront before they offered any plea deal. She delivered a check for $50,306.50 to the Cass County Courthouse in early April.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said Gill and Stohlmann took part in three burglaries in Weeping Water in January 2020. The owners of three homes were family members who went on vacation together out of the country.

Palm said Stohlmann bore responsibility for the thefts because of her relationships to the victims. She grew up in Weeping Water and had connections with each of the families.

“This defendant knew the victims personally and knew that the victims were out of town,” Palm said. “She took advantage of that.”

Investigators learned Stohlmann and Gill took items worth approximately $30,000 from one of the homes. These included a large number of rare and valuable coins. The list included a James Polk dollar coin, Indian head pennies, 1908 and 1909 coins, Roman coins and a 1917 dime.

Items worth more than $8,500 were taken from a second house. These included a Mother’s Day ring, diamond earrings and cash.

Authorities found a broken door handle on a lower-screen door in the rear of the third home. A bracelet, watch, video game system and multiple video games were stolen. There was also an estimated $4,000 worth of damages to the outside of the house.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed a relative of Stohlmann soon after learning about the burglaries. They then interviewed her about the crimes. Stohlmann initially denied being at the home where the third burglary took place, but surveillance footage showed otherwise.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Stohlmann’s residence in Weeping Water at the time. They found the 1917 dime and James Polk dollar coin hidden under a couch cushion. Palm said they located other evidence that verified she had taken part in the burglaries.

Palm asked the court to issue five years of probation to both Gill and Stohlmann. He said lengthy sentences were appropriate due to the nature of the incidents.

“The victims had their safety and security taken from them in addition to their property,” Palm said. “It remains a violation today. They just don’t feel the same when they leave their homes now.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear represented Gill at his hearing. She said her client had been working at a bank prior to the robberies, but he has now lost his job and has been having trouble obtaining employment. She said he had fully cooperated with investigators.

Defense attorney Michael Bianchi represented Stohlmann at her hearing. He said Stohlmann had her nursing license suspended in both Nebraska and Iowa as a result of the charges. He felt she now recognized the type of negative impact the robberies had on the victims.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Gill to serve 24 months on probation and ordered Stohlmann to serve 36 months on probation. Both must complete 80 hours of community service, write letters of apology to the victims and take part in victim impact panels. Both must also pay monthly probation fees, abstain from alcohol and drugs and submit to random drug tests.

Stohlmann must also obtain a chemical dependency evaluation within 30 days and follow all of the recommendations. Smith made her probation sentence longer in order for her to meet that requirement.

