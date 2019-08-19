WEEPING WATER – Two men were arrested on Sunday morning after authorities received a call about a burglary in progress at a Weeping Water residence.
Cass County deputies responded to the call at 405 W. O St. shortly after midnight, according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.
The deputies cleared the residence and found two parties identified as John A. Youngblood, 35, of Weeping Water and Alejandro Diaz, 30, of Omaha.
Both parties were arrested for burglary and outstanding warrants, and transported to the Cass County Jail.