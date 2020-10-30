Two Beaver Lake residents escape injuries in Thursday accident

MYNARD – Two Beaver Lake residents escaped injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Thursday southwest of Plattsmouth.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 2:11 p.m., deputies from his department and Plattsmouth rescue personnel responded to the accident at 42nd Street and Mynard Road.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2016 Chevy Trax, driven by Wayne Lewis, 80, of Beaver Lake, was attempting to turn south onto 42nd Street from Mynard Road when he collided with a semi-trailer truck, driven by Brandon Mlady, 35, also of Beaver Lake. The impact caused the Trax to spin around into the intersection sustaining heavy front-end damage that caused it to be towed away.

There were no injuries to either driver, Brueggemann said. Lewis was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

