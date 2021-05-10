Two critically hurt in Saturday accident

GREENWOOD – Two people suffered critical injuries in a collision between two trucks, one of them a semi, in western Cass County on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. Cass County sheriff’s deputies, the Nebraska State Patrol and area rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 63 and Mynard Road, just south of Interstate 80.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, Peter Bartman, 80, of Gretna, was traveling east on Mynard in a Ford F-150 pickup when he failed to yield at the intersection with Hwy. 63 continuing into the intersection and into the path of a southbound Peterbilt semi, driven by Larry Langer, 67, of Alvo.

Langer attempted to avoid a collision but did not have sufficient time to react, striking Bartman's vehicle in the driver's door area, the sheriff said.

Bartman's vehicle came to rest in the ditch southeast of the intersection, while Langer's semi jackknifed, coming to rest in the southeast corner of the intersection, blocking the northbound lane of Hwy. 63, Brueggemann said.

Ashland Rescue transported Bartman by ambulance to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha, while a passenger, Judith Bartman, 77, was flown by LifeNet to the same hospital.