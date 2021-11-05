Two escape injuries in Cedar Creek accident

CEDAR CREEK – Two people escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash in Cedar Creek on Thursday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 9:11 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Cedar Creek fire personnel and Cass County medics, responded to a one-vehicle accident on Main Street.

A 2009 Kia Rio, driven by a local juvenile, was practicing his driving around Cedar Creek when he had a seizure and lost control of the vehicle, the sheriff said.

The vehicle hit a traffic sign then veered east into the creek on Main. The vehicle sustained front end damage.

The driver and his adult passenger were checked out by the medics and were medically released, Brueggemann said. The vehicle was towed at the owner's request.

Accident investigation is complete, the sheriff said.

