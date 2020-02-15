Two houses on Avenue B destroyed in Saturday fire
Two houses on Avenue B destroyed in Saturday fire

houses on fire

Two houses on Avenue B just east of U.S. Highway 75 were destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

 Tim Rohwer Photo/The Journall

PLATTSMOUTH – Two homes on the south side of Avenue B and just east of U.S. Highway 75 were destroyed by a fire Saturday morning, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire started in the back of the home to the west around 2 a.m, the department said. A resident there noticed the fire and called it in, the department. Three people in that house got out and were not injured, according to the department.

Ironically, there was a fire hydrant directly across the street, but when firefighters tried to use that, they found that it was frozen solid and could not be used. They then had to use hydrants further away, the department said.

Eventually, heat from that fire caused a fire to the home on the east. Two people in that home also escaped without injuries.

A pickup truck parked in the driveway of the home on the west was also destroyed, the department.

Sparks from that fire started a small grass fire on a lawn across the street and a wood pile in the backyard of a home on that side of the street also caught fire, the department said.

Firefighters from Louisville, Murray, Offutt Air Force Base and Bellevue also responded.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

