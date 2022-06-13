Two hurt in accident near Nehawka

NEHAWKA – A two-vehicle accident near Nehawka on Saturday night sent two people to an Omaha hospital.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said that shortly after 9:10 p.m. deputies from his department and area rescue personnel were dispatched to the accident at the intersection of Weeping Water Road and 84th Street.

According to the sheriff, a 2021 BMW X5, driven by Joan M. Luebbert, 76, of Omaha, was traveling north on 84th and had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Weeping Water Road.

Luebbert told the deputies she looked both ways, did not see any vehicles approaching and continued on, but halfway through the intersection an eastbound vehicle came over the hill on Weeping Water Road and struck the back end of her vehicle.

The other vehicle, a 2010 Ford Escape and driven by Clifford T. Good, Jr., 53, of Exira, Iowa, went into the southeast ditch after striking the BMW, Brueggemann said.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage in the accident, he said.

Good, Jr. was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries. A passenger in the Escape was transported by Murray Rescue also to that hospital, Brueggemann said.

Luebbert and a passenger in her vehicle were checked out at the scene and released, Brueggemann said.

