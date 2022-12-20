Two hurt in rollover near Eagle

EAGLE – A 16-year-old driver and his passenger were taken to a Lincoln hospital from a one-vehicle rollover on Monday near Eagle.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, shortly after 8 a.m. deputies from his department, along with Eagle rescue personnel and county medics, responded to the accident on U.S. Highway 34 just west of 202nd Street.

The sheriff said that the 16-year-old male from Eagle, driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe, was going west on that highway when he lost control on the snow-covered roads. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled at least once coming to a stop on its top.

Both the driver and his passenger self-extricated themselves and were taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital by the Eagle personnel with what Brueggemann described as non-life threatening injuries.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts, he said.