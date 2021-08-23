Two hurt in Sunday accident near Eagle

EAGLE – Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident east of Eagle on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 63 and U.S. Highway 34.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a GMC pickup, driven by Frederick Schrotz, 65, of Alvo, was traveling south on Hwy. 63 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Hwy. 34. The car struck an eastbound vehicle on Hwy. 34 that was driven by Nancy M. Luetchens of Murdock.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Both drivers were taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital in Lincoln for what Brueggemann said were non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies from his department, along with Eagle fire/rescue and Cass County Medics, responded to the scene, the sheriff said.

