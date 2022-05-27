 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two hurt in vehicle rollover on Thursday night

BEAVER LAKE – Two people from Plattsmouth were taken to a hospital from a one-vehicle accident on Thursday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Murray fire/rescue personnel, were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to a single-vehicle roll-over accident, with airbag deployment, in the 23000 block of Rock Bluff Road.

The on-scene investigation determined that a 2001 Acura Integra, driven by Aaron Olson, 20, with a passenger, Hunter Smith, 19, both of Plattsmouth, was traveling west on Rock Bluff when a piece of the drive train broke.

This caused the driver to lose control and go off the roadway, rolling the vehicle and up on its top, Brueggemann said.

Both parties were treated at the scene, then transported to a hospital.

No citations were issued, the sheriff said.

