Two men enter pleas to Cass County assault charges

PLATTSMOUTH – Two men accepted plea bargains for their roles in Cass County assaults during court appearances Monday morning.

Omaha resident Paul P. Thompson, 47, and Plattsmouth resident Alexander M. Keller, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court. Thompson took part in the day’s first hearing and Keller appeared near the end of the morning.

Thompson pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor charge of domestic assault-third degree. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss felony charges of strangulation and terroristic threats and a misdemeanor charge of commit child abuse as part of the plea bargain. They also agreed to recommend probation at the time of sentencing.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court she had spoken with the female victim about terms of the plea deal. She said the victim had given her consent to the plea arrangement.

Sutter told the court a female victim contacted law enforcement on Nov. 26 to report a domestic assault that had taken place the previous day. She said Thompson came upstairs to their bedroom at their Louisville home and became angry. He picked up the woman’s cell phone and threw it from the second-story bedroom to the living room on the main floor.

Thompson then threw the woman on the floor and got on top of her. He began choking her hard enough to make it difficult for her to breathe. Sutter also said Thompson threatened to kill the woman and struck her on the arm and face.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene and spoke to the victim. The deputy saw there were bruises on her biceps from the assault.

Thompson remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place Aug. 1.

Keller pled no contest to three Class I misdemeanor counts. He entered pleas to charges of commit child abuse negligently, third-degree assault and second-degree false imprisonment.

The state will recommend a term of 90 days in jail and two years of probation for the child abuse charge. Prosecutors will also recommend two years of probation on the assault charge and one year of probation on the false imprisonment charge. They will recommend that the charges be served consecutively to create five total years of probation.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a Plattsmouth police officer received information about an assault that had taken place in town on May 31, 2021. A minor child had been taken to CHI Health Midlands for his injuries. Papillion police officers went to the hospital and made contact with the parents.

Palm said the officers learned Keller had become upset when the child had taken food out of the refrigerator. He grabbed the child and slammed his face into a counter. Palm said Keller then pushed the child’s face into the refrigerator.

Doctors placed nine stitches in the child’s face at the hospital to treat the injuries. Palm said Keller was apologetic right away and told authorities he had lost his temper.

Keller remains free on bond. He is scheduled to take part in a sentencing hearing Aug. 8.

