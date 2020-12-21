Two men stabbed on Sunday, one of them arrested

PLATTSMOUTH – Two men suffered knife wounds during a physical disturbance in a Plattsmouth residence early Sunday morning.

One of them, after being released from a hospital, was charged on numerous offenses by the Plattsmouth Police Department.

According to Police Chief Steve Rathman, at 2:49 a.m. police officers were dispatched to 1023 N. Ninth St., lot 66, on a report of a physical disturbance between two men who were both injured from a knife.

Officers located 32-year-old Timothy Mosley and 29-year-old Joseph Phipps, who were both injured by some type of edged weapon, Rathman said.

Medical treatment was given to both men by Plattsmouth Rescue with Phipps eventually transported by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine, while Mosely was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Once Mosley received treatment and was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and child abuse, according to Rathman.

A child was in the residence at the time of this incident but was not physically injured, he added. The incident remains under investigation and further charges could be determined at a later time, Rathman said.

