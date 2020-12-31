Two more COVID deaths confirmed in Cass County

PAPILLION – Two more COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in Cass County, bringing the total to 11.

This statistic comes from the latest report released at 2 p.m. on Thursday by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Further information on the two deaths was not available.

The number of currently active cases has dropped significantly in recent days, according to the report.

As of Thursday, 60 such cases around the county have been confirmed, a decrease from 94 from Tuesday’s report.

Since the pandemic began, 10,672 county residents have been tested for the virus with 1,436 confirmed positive cases.

In Sarpy County, according to Thursday’s report, there have been 74 deaths with 377 currently active cases.

There have been 85,923 county residents tested since the pandemic began with 13,947 confirmed cases.

Both counties remain in the High risk category for catching the virus, according to the department.

